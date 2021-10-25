The Puratos Group has announced its acquisition of Schobbers, a key supplier of seeds for the bakery industry. The combination of Schobbers’ heritage, passion, and specialism with Puratos’ market reach and innovation power has benefits for both companies as well as their respective customers, according to Bernard Bonjean, business category manager, grains & seeds at Puratos.

Family-owned Schobbers was founded 75 years ago, long before the widespread enthusiasm for healthy eating took hold. Over its history, it has built a broad portfolio of seeds, kernels, flakes, ancient grains and grits sourced from all over the world and cleaned, checked, roasted and packed within Schobbers’ dedicated facilities in Venlo (Netherlands). Continuous innovation has always been a characteristic of the company, which recently invested in advanced technology to inactivate seed germination, for instance. This mindset aligns well with Puratos’ own ethos, according to Bonjean.

Schobbers supplies bakeries, confectioners, snack makers, the cereal and muesli sector, and foodservice outlets. As a result of the acquisition, not only will its products be more widely available, but innovation is set to accelerate with the additional NPD resources and expertise that Puratos offers. From Puratos’ perspective, welcoming the Schobbers team to its family reflects its commitment to health and wellbeing in the baking industry. The company’s current range of premium softgrains and sprouted grains will be significantly expanded with Schobbers’ varied and high quality products.

“This really is an important moment for both companies,” comments Bonjean. “In our view, seeds and grains are one of the core drivers in bakery thanks to their healthy halo, and they’re a fundamental aspect of our health & wellbeing strategy, which this acquisition really enhances. We’re very excited about how the synergies between Puratos and Schobbers will unlock further growth and value for our customers and—ultimately—consumers. Critically, with direct access to these important raw materials and better control over their supply chain, we’re also improving the sustainability credentials of these ingredients at Puratos.”

“Puratos’ international footprint will also have sourcing benefits the other way round,” comments Sjoerd Schobbers, co-owner of the business until today. “Being part of a larger, like-minded organization ultimately benefits our customers and consumers alike. All of us at Schobbers are looking forward to the next stage in our growth as part of Puratos.”

Schobbers will continue to operate from Venlo under the name Puratos Schobbers. To find out more about the acquisition, please contact your local Puratos office.



