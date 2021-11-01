Registration for ABA’s 2022 Annual Convention: Celebrate Bakery is now open. From March 27–30, 2022, at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, the premier annual event will connect baking industry leaders. The program includes business strategy experts, customer panels, and B2B networking for bakers, suppliers, and industry partners.

"The baking community is eager to gather in-person," said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “As ABA’s first in-person Convention since 2019, the ABA Annual Convention will be an exceptional learning and networking experience for industry executives.”

The innovative sessions, incorporating features from the 2020 Virtual ABA Convention, will equip bakers and suppliers with new business insights and tools to stay nimble and adapt to the new and rapidly evolving environment. The four-day event will gather over 500 industry leaders and experts to explore the future while celebrating the rich history of commercial baking.

“Despite the ongoing challenges facing the industry, baking businesses continue to feed the world,” said MacKie. “The 2022 Convention will celebrate the baking industry’s resilience while helping them prepare for the future.”

The program recognizes the accelerated change happening in the baking landscape, providing sessions and speakers that are forward-looking and comprehensive. Sessions include:

Delivering Growth for Bakery Customers

Maximizing and Mastering Technology

New Topic-Focused Executive Roundtables

The Farewell Reception will be a special celebration of the industry's accomplishments, ABA's 125th Anniversary, and the future of our community.

Register for 2022 Convention by clicking here.