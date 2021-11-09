Company: Lesaffre

Website: https://gnosisbylesaffre.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Noochy Crisp, Gnosis by Lesaffre’s crispy nutritional yeast, was awarded Best Tasting Functional Food at the Vitafoods Europe event in October 2021. For the past 20 years, this annual event has brought together companies in the nutraceutical industry to reward the most innovative players.

Gnosis by Lesaffre created the first extruded nutritional yeast in the form of a small crisp. With Noochy Crisp's unique texture, consumers will discover new ways to enjoy nooch, which can be added to soups and salads or used as an ingredient for cereal bars.

With an nutritional profile that scored an "A" on the Nutri-Score scale, Noochy Crisp is a food product that best responds to the nutritional concerns of today’s consumers. It contains nutrients such as zinc, fiber, and protein. With this new product, Gnosis by Lesaffre follows the general trend in the booming nutritional yeast market, which saw a growth of 36 percent in 2020.

Noochy Crisp was the result of three years of work, a project carried out as part of a cross-site collaboration between Lesaffre group experts and the teams at Gnosis by Lesaffre.



