Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19

Product Snapshot: Dunkin’ is brewing up even more holiday cheer this season with dressed-up doughnuts.

An extra sprinkle of joy is coming to Dunkin’ restaurants this holiday season. Beginning December 2, 2021, Holly Berry sprinkles will transform Dunkin’s classic Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry Frosted sprinkle-topped doughnuts into merry treats that will make you feel the spirit of the season from head to mistletoe. Dunkin’ guests who crave a little extra holly jolly will be jumping for joy with the new sprinkle blend of red berries and green leaves, adding a seasonal spin to doughnuts donning their holiday best.



