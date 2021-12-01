Company: Dunkin'
Website: www.dunkindonuts.com
Introduced: December 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.19
Product Snapshot: Dunkin’ is brewing up even more holiday cheer this season with dressed-up doughnuts.
An extra sprinkle of joy is coming to Dunkin’ restaurants this holiday season. Beginning December 2, 2021, Holly Berry sprinkles will transform Dunkin’s classic Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry Frosted sprinkle-topped doughnuts into merry treats that will make you feel the spirit of the season from head to mistletoe. Dunkin’ guests who crave a little extra holly jolly will be jumping for joy with the new sprinkle blend of red berries and green leaves, adding a seasonal spin to doughnuts donning their holiday best.