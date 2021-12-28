The "Global Bakery Market, By Type (Bread & Rolls, Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Doughnuts & Muffins, Pies & Tarts and Others (Bagel, Cupcake, Croissant, Macaron, etc)), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery market was valued USD 453.74 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 672.66 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.02 percent through 2026.

The Global Bakery Market is witnessing consistent growth, owing to the changing consumer taste & preferences, and improving standards of living of people, and increased consumption of packaged food.

The popularity of bakery items has increased with the expansion of fast-food businesses, which employs them to make burgers, snacks, and sandwiches. Furthermore, the advent of value-added bread items has aided the industry expansion. Moreover, factors such as changing eating habits, busy lifestyles, and western influence have further contributed to the increased demand for the bakery products.

Furthermore, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits linked with the nutritious and organic ingredients used in bakery products is propelling the growth of the bakery market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of eating healthier baked products that are gluten-free, low in carbohydrates, and high in fiber and are demanding newer options. This has further prompted the bakery firms to fortify their products to meet the growing appetite of the health-conscious populace, such as Britannia, which offers Nutrichoice biscuits, which have a low glycemic index and high dietary fiber.

