Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Cheez-It is bringing families one-of-a-kind snacktime fun in a surprising new form. Introducing Cheez-It Puff'd: a craveable new puffy and airy snack made with 100 percent real cheese.

As the newest take on your favorite snack cracker, Cheez-It Puff'd starts with a cheesy, crunchy outside layer and transforms into a melt-in-your-mouth, indulgent taste for an absurdly uplifting snacking experience. Every Cheez-It Puff'd delivers a poppable, airy bite that is baked with 100 percent real cheese inside and out.

The new collection is available in three varieties:

Cheez-It Puff'd Double Cheese: These airy puffs pack an inside-and-out double punch of 100 percent real cheese.

Cheez-It Puff'd White Cheddar: The authentic savory cheese flavor packed in an even more poppable form that keeps snackers coming back for more.

Cheez-It Puff'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar: The perfect balance of 100 percent real cheese and tongue-tingling scorchin' hot flavor for a fiery blaze in every bite.

"Our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true snacktime classic beloved by the whole family," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snacktime and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff'd delivers just that. This puffy and airy Cheez-It transformation is the perfect way to unlock a surprisingly uplifting snacktime experience the whole family is sure to enjoy."



