Introducing Mightylicious, handcrafted cookies with clean ingredients, but without the gluten. The cookies are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST. The entire line is made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.

“Our hand-crafted cookies are designed to indulge and satisfy,” says Mightylicious founder and owner Carolyn Haeler.

The Mightylicious story

A cookie lover who was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2012, Carolyn spent years seeking out gluten-free cookie brands. One busy holiday season, she was disappointed yet again when a gluten-free cookie crumbled entirely after one bite.

“That’s when I realized there had to be a better way,” says Carolyn, a married mom, member of the LGBTQ community, and one smart cookie herself. “I was determined to create a cookie that was gluten-free, healthy, and above all, irresistibly delicious.”

The Mightylicious line features seven varieties, including two vegan options: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Shortbread, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Dutch Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut, Salted Peanut Butter, and Vegan Chocolate Chip. Each 7.4-ounce bag retails for $7.99.

Find Mightylicious online and in retail outlets including Walmart (231 outlets nationwide), Whole Foods, Costco, King’s, Price Chopper, and more.