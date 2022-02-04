Barentz, a distributor of life science ingredients and specialty chemical solutions throughout North America, is excited to announce that Mike Brennan has joined our team as director of supply chain and logistics for North America. Mike has over 25 years of experience in global supply chain and logistics management across a variety of industries.

“We are thrilled to have Mike on the team to shape our strategy for the future and enhance our service capabilities,” Anton Dolenc, vice president operations, said. “We’ve recognized the ever-increasing challenges in logistics and supply chains and have committed to making strategic investments to address these. Mike’s expertise and track record of successfully optimizing networks will ensure our continued growth as a Market Leader in supply chain, offering best-in-class solutions to support our customers, principal partners, and internal teams.”