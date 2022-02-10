Los Angeles-based That’s it. has announced that Elizabeth Pigg has been named chief marketing officer of the healthy snacking company. In her new role, Pigg will focus on developing a data-driven, digital-first approach to the marketing strategy of the rapidly growing CPG brand and it’s expanding portfolio of plant-based snacks.

Pigg’s promotion to CMO comes after a 1.5-year tenure as vice president of marketing for That’s it., where she was responsible for the restructuring and rebuilding of the company’s marketing department. During this time, she grew the team by 75% by adding specialized functions like public relations, e-commerce, paid media, and robust social media and influencer programs. Since joining, Pigg has taken a trailblazing approach to digital marketing and e-commerce for the brand. For example: launching a 2020 advertising program with Instacart when advertising was still in beta testing on the platform, in addition to starting the brand’s TikTok account in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and evolving it into what is today a full-funnel priority channel.

“At a time when many companies are struggling with the expanding role of the CMO, we see huge opportunity in having a digital expert at the helm of our marketing team,” said That’s it. Founder & CEO Dr. Lior Lewensztain. “We’re confident that Elizabeth will continue to guide our e-commerce and digital marketing transformations, ensuring our continued success in the evolving CPG marketplace.”

Pigg joins a leadership team at That’s it. that skews heavily female, with women making up 75% of the company’s C-suite. Prior to joining That’s it. as vice president of marketing in 2020, Pigg had a nearly two-decade long tenure at leading public relations firm Edelman, where she was SVP of Paid Media and Influencer Marketing, most notably spearheading the digital business for Ben & Jerry’s for four years.