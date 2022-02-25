Company: KIND Snacks

Website: www.kindsnacks.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $30.00

Product Snapshot: The KIND Whole Fruit and Nut Box includes two apples, two oranges, one pear, two kiwis, 1one cup “baggie” of almonds, cashews, and sunflower seeds, and a complimentary box of KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars.

KIND will stop selling its packaged snacks on kindsnacks.com on March 1—2, 2022, to encourage consumers to purchase its KIND Whole Fruit and Nut Box instead.