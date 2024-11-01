Solely has introduced two products this September at Target, Sprouts, and Thrive Market.

Each snack is made with just one to two ingredients with no additives, fillers, gums, or dyes—solely whole organic fruit. The products include:

Four new Fruit Jerky flavors ($2.19 per 0.8-oz strip): Mango Guava, Mango Blueberry, Mango Passionfruit, and Mango Raspberry

Mango Blueberry Whole Fruit Gummies ($5.99 per 5-ct box)

Solely was born from founder Simon Sacal’s drive to providing pure, wholesome fruit snacks to children in rural Mexican communities where fresh fruit was scarce. Over the past 20 years, Solely has helped convert 1,500 acres of the farms to Certified Organic, aiming for 2,500 by year-end. Now, as one of the largest global producers of natural, tropical dried fruit, Solely offers non-GMO, vegan snacks made with just one to three ingredients max and full transparency. Solely uses a patented cold-pressing technology to maintain the fruit's properties without losing nutrients through a low-pressure, low-temperature process, which captures the essence of a whole organic mango—no preservatives, no added sugar, no artificial anything.

