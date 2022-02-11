Company: Maxine's Heavenly

Website: https://maxinesheavenly.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Maxine's Heavenly, a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in making homemade-style cookies that are sweetened with natural sugars, has released a new line of crispy cookies. The first products released outside its original line of super-soft cookies, the company's new Crispy Cookies are now available in two flavors: Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch.

Maxine's Heavenly's thin, new, Crispy Cookies, like all the company's products, are sweetened by nature (using organic coconut sugar and organic coconut nectar) with the sugar-conscious consumer in mind. Baked to perfection, the Chocolate Chip Crispy Cookie contains a hint of caramel, plenty of chocolate, and a satisfying snap with each bite. Similarly, the Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch—the company's take on the traditional spiced biscuit from The Netherlands and Belgium—is bursting with classic spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom. Both varieties are vegan and gluten-free.

"We've created something extremely special with this new product," said CEO Robert Petrarca. "Not only does the taste rival the top selling conventional crispy cookie brands, but it's unbelievable how this incredible taste comes from such simple and pure ingredients."

"It really captures the core mission of our brand," he continued. "We launched our soft-baked cookies because we couldn't find a delicious dessert that matched our food values. The same is true of the crispies. While there are many tasty crispy cookies on the market, none of them are really made for today's food values. And that's our north star—making mom's treats for today."

Both Crispy Cookie flavors are sweetened with unrefined sugar and are built on a clean base of natural ingredients: Oat Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Coconut Oil, Organic Coconut Nectar, Flaxseed, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, and Sea Salt.

The fast-growing cookie brand aims to raise the taste standards for natural products, and is confident that cookie lovers of all kinds will love these new products, regardless of the ingredient panel.

Maxine's Heavenly Crispy Cookies are now available for purchase online through the company's website at www.maxinesheavenly.com/collections/crispy-cookies, with an MSRP of 6.99.