Ingredient Snapshot: SunOpta, a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, has introduced OatGold, a nutrient-rich oat protein powder for use in baked goods, savory snacks, dips, and spreads. OatGold is now Upcycled Certified—the world’s only third-party certification program for upcycled food ingredients and products—in accordance with the rigorous standards from the Upcycled Food Association, a nonprofit focused on preventing food waste by accelerating the upcycled economy.

“We divert insoluble solids from the oatbase manufacturing process to create a reimagined ingredient that is nutrient-dense and delicious,” said Lauren McNamara, vice president and assistant general manager, SunOpta. “Upcycling is elevating all food to its highest and best use by transforming surplus ingredients into new, high-quality products like OatGold. It’s a quintessential example of the combined power of innovation and sustainability at SunOpta.”

OatGold is a completely upcycled smooth powder ingredient made using insoluble solids from SunOpta’s proprietary enzymatic extraction process used to produce oatbase, the primary ingredient in oatmilk. With three times the protein of oat flour and rich in fiber, OatGold can be used in a wide range of product applications. In addition to being Upcycled Certified, the product has a neutral taste, is ready-to-eat, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, and certified gluten-free. OatGold is also allergen-friendly and does not contain any of the U.S. major food allergens.

Upcycling is a zero-waste philosophy dedicated to creatively using byproducts and their precious nutrients from agriculture and food manufacturing, unlocking their highest value and improving the way resources are valued. Upcycled foods use ingredients that otherwise would not have gone to human consumption, are procured and produced using verifiable supply chains, and have a positive impact on the environment, according to an official definition co-authored by Harvard Law School, Drexel University, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), ReFED, and other experts.

“Upcycling food is about diverting byproducts and reducing food waste, by creating high quality, nutritious food products and ingredients like OatGold out of the nutrients that slip through the cracks of our food system,” said Upcycled Food Association CEO and Co-founder Turner Wyatt. “It’s the single-most effective thing people can do to address climate change, by using all of what we have.”

SunOpta is one of the largest producers of plant-based foods and beverages in the world, producing and packaging oatmilk and other plant-based beverages for some of the largest brands and retailers in the industry. In less than five years, SunOpta plans to double its plant-based business with the support of its plant-based production facilities. Oat-related production has grown 100% at SunOpta in just the last year, and SunOpta is continuing to expand oatbase production with the potential to grow its oat business by 50% in 2022.

SunOpta will be showcasing OatGold, among other products, at booth #770 at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. from March 10–12, 2022. OatGold is available to order wholesale in 50-pound bags in both conventional and organic formats.