Icon Foods, a natural ingredients supplier, has expanded its team with the addition of Todd Burk, vice president and general manager, and Camden Roarke, procurement manager. Additionally, the company, which has more than 20 years of experience supporting the growth of clean-label food and beverage production, has promoted Collier Johnson to operations leader.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Todd and Camden to the Icon Foods family,” said Thom King, Icon CEO. “Todd comes to us with extensive experience in distribution, sales, operations, and manufacturing. He’s adept in the food and food-ingredient market, and I am so impressed by his background as a servant leader—which has allowed him to effectively manage teams and new projects with superior performance. I know Todd will be applying his many skills and rich experience to continue growing our outstanding team as well as expanding our market presence.”

Burk holds an MBA from Marylhurst University and has more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, including roles in manufacturing, processing, distribution and as an operator. His previous positions include director of food service at Pacific Seafood group, vice president/general manager for SYGMA corporate, and U.S. distribution manager for P.F. Chang’s China Bistro.

Roarke comes to Icon from Lam Research and will be engaging with the operations and supply-chain teams. Johnson joined Icon in 2020 as an operations and procurement assistant and now will supervise all warehouse, production, and maintenance personnel.

“Icon is known for always thinking ahead when it comes to superior products and industry-leading customer service, which has led to exponential growth even in a market challenged by supply chain and product availability issues. For more than 20 years, we have delivered quality to our customers,” King said. “We are thrilled to welcome Todd and Camden to the Icon team and recognize Collier’s contributions. I know they will bring a fresh perspective and drive to their roles that will pave the way for even more growth.”

For more information, please email sales@iconfoods.com, call 310-455-9876 or visit www.iconfoods.com.