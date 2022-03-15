Global food processing and packaging specialist tna solutions is celebrating forty years of revolutionary innovations by reaffirming its commitment to people, the planet, and the prosperity of the local communities and regions in which it operates. As the company enters a new era, its global team of experts is looking ahead to build a fresh, innovative, and digitally-forward future.

Becoming an industry disruptor

Established in 1982 by two ambitious entrepreneurs; Nadia & Alf Taylor, today tna’s over five hundred employees have installed more than fourteen-thousand advanced processing and packaging systems worldwide. The company changed the face of food packaging in 1985 with the launch of its flagship solution: the tna robag vertical form fill and seal (VFFS) packaging system.

Alf Taylor, CEO and managing director at tna solutions comments: “A lot has changed over the last four decades; we’ve expanded our family of brands with the acquisition of leading processing names like FOODesign, Florigo, and NID and added a fully integrated snack and confectionery processing line to our list of industry-firsts. One thing that hasn’t changed though, is our positive outlook and dedication to serving the needs of our customers.”

The organization's latest innovation, the tna robag FX 3e, was launched late 2021, and more exciting developments in food processing, conveying, and packaging systems are planned for the 2022 anniversary year ahead.

Stepping into the future

As part of its commitment to customer-focused progress, tna is pleased to announce the launch of "tna rethinks," a new series of blogs and web articles giving tna’s experts a platform to share their unique perspective on today’s top industry trends and help food brands navigate the shifting food processing and packaging landscape. “With the wealth of forty years’ industry-leading experience behind us, we’re forging ahead into a new chapter,” adds Alf Taylor. “We will continue to embrace a digitally-forward future, while breaking down the complexities of smart systems, consumer trends and regulatory changes with straight-forward, tailored advice. It’s this approach that has made tna the number one choice for thousands of operators and engineers worldwide.”

Good for business, better for people

In parallel to its technical breakthroughs, tna’s sustained success can be attributed to a people-first approach. “Giving back to the larger international community has always been non-negotiable for us,” comments Nadia Taylor, co-founder and director at tna solutions. “This dedication ultimately led to the creation of our humanitarian organization, the Nadia and Alf Taylor Foundation. Over the last 20 years, the Foundation has helped transform the lives of over 20,000 people across 39 countries through over 150 grassroot organizations. We actively work towards bettering the lives of the most vulnerable population in society, supporting children through initiatives around education, social enterprise, healthcare, human rights and social welfare.”

In its fortieth year, tna is celebrating its own achievements and showcasing the philanthropic achievements and of the Foundation through a series of events, across the globe. “These are events with a purpose,” continues Nadia. “The core aim here aligns with our three main motivations as a business: People, Planet, and Prosperity. By encouraging the development of healthy, fulfilling, and sustainable livelihoods across different regions, we’re ensuring that our largest industry events benefit more than just those who attend them. We invite our valued customers and partners to join us in putting people first this trade show season!”

To learn more about tna and its heritage, visit: https://www.tnasolutions.com/about-us/