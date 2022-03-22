The snack market is booming worldwide and it’s not showing signs of slowing down. As momentum in snacking grows stronger, so too does the need for education and dialogue between producers and suppliers. To meet this need, SNAC International has introduced SNX, a new in-person forum taking place in Phoenix, AZ, March 27–29 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort. SNX will work in tandem and alternate years with its sister show SNAXPO and focuses solely on industry collaboration and learning.

SNX offers:

Supplier Suites for private business meetings between snack producers and suppliers

An interactive Experience Zone for informal networking and learning opportunities at kiosks sponsored by suppliers from each step of the snack production process

An Education Arena featuring thought leaders who will discuss the industry’s most-pressing topics

The SNAC Tank Pitch Competition, where start-up brands will compete for the chance to win a $10,000 prize

The popular SNAC Tank pitch competition returns for the second time at SNX. Rohan Oza, founder and managing partner, CAVU Ventures, a guest “shark” on the ABC series “Shark Tank,” and former CMO at Coca-Cola Co., will host the competition. CAVU Venture Partners specializes in taking great brands to the next level and has partnered with Hippeas, Popchips, One Bar, Skinny Dipped, and many more.

The SNAC Tank pitch competition will provide innovative start-up brands the chance to pitch their products to a panel of expert judges. The winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize and gain important resources and connections with industry mentors to help scale-up, as well as valuable visibility opportunities.

“The snacking sector is one of the most competitive—and most innovative—arenas in business,” says, Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO, SNAC International. “And our SNAC Tank competition is designed to highlight and reward the most innovative products being developed by the savviest entrepreneurs and the most creative companies in the consumer-packaged-goods marketplace today.”

Featured speakers at SNX will include:

Opening Keynote by Steven Williams, CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America, on Sunday, March 27, 5:45–6:45 pm. He leads the $18 billion snack and convenient foods business that includes Frito-Lay North America (FLNA) and Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), where he has served as CEO since March 2019. He will share his vision for PepsiCo Foods and his mission to be always available everywhere consumers shop. Williams will discuss how the company has successfully navigated the pandemic with a consistent focus on innovation and supply-chain collaboration that allows the company to serve its customers better, faster, and stronger than ever before.

“Toward a More Transparent and Sustainable Food System,” Kristy Lewis, founder/chief visionary officer, Quinn Foods LLC, Monday, March 28, 8:30–9:15 am, sharing the story of Quinn Foods and what led to the company’s transparency policy, Farm-to-Bag, in 2011. She will discuss Quinn's “Be Better. Do Better.” mission that aims to make a critical impact in the food industry by moving farmers toward a regenerative agriculture approach.

“Labor Impact on Transportation and Distribution,” Nick Geale, VP of workforce policy, American Trucking Association, Monday, March 28, 8:30–9:15 am, speaking to the intersection of labor and trucking shortages and the supply chain.

“The Culture of Snacking,” Davey McHenry, senior vice president of operations, The Hartman Group, Inc., Monday, March 28, 9:30–10:15 am, with a deep dive into the world of consumers and the key consumer and cultural trends impacting snacking today, and into the future.

Closing Keynote by Rohan Oza, SNAC Tank Guest Judge and founder and managing partner, CAVU Ventures, Tuesday, March 29, 3:30–5:30 pm. After SNAC Tank finalists pitch to the panel of judges, Rohan Oza will share stories and lessons learned from his career of growing brands, forming partnerships, and what opportunities exist to be disruptive in a growing category.

SNX is about sharing. Connect and engage with top manufacturers and leading experts at every turn. By sharing in experiences and hands-on learning, you’ll forge new connections and identify new opportunities to help meet and exceed consumer demands.

For complete details and to register, visit https://www.snxevent.com.