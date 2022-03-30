ReGrained is strengthening its business-to-business strategy by hiring Madelyn Faust as the first ingredient sales leader. She joined the company on February 7, 2022 to lead business development for the company’s growing ingredient supply trade.

Ms. Faust joins ReGrained after a successful tenure at DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences where she quickly ascended into various management roles with increasing responsibilities. In 2021, the company merged with IFF that brought another promotion into product management, overseeing three significant ingredient product lines. Her background includes food science, business development, and product management. This unique experience gives her special insight and credibility in her sales role among food manufacturers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maddie to the ReGrained team where her experience on both sides of the bench adds value to our customers, fueled by an authentic passion to advance our mission,” states Dan Kurzrock, company CEO. “We have immersive engagements with our brand partners, and Maddie is positioned to accelerate innovation into commercial success as a force for good.”

It's an exciting time at ReGrained for Ms. Faust to join. There is a robust pipeline of new business opportunities for her to manage and develop as upcycled foods continue to grow in popularity. In addition to the company’s flagship certified upcycled ingredient, SuperGrain+, she also oversees an ever-expanding portfolio of upcycled ingredients.

Ms. Faust received a Bachelor of Science from University of Missouri, a Masters in Science from Kansas State University, and a Master of Business Administration from St. Louis University.