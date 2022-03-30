March 2022 marks the 110 birthday of OREO and to celebrate, Mondelēz International Foodservice has teamed up with chefs and restaurants across the country to share their love for America’s #1 cookie. Throughout the month of March, OREO will be featured in special menu LTOs that showcase the iconic cookie in a variety of ways, from decadent sundaes to one-of-a-kind cakes.

The Dolly Llama, a waffle and artisanal ice cream shop in Los Angeles, introduced two limited-time offerings in celebration of the 110 Birthday. Now through March 31, 2022, guests at all three Dolly Llama Los Angeles locations can order the Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich made with OREO cookie pieces, which are infused into the waffle batter and served with cookie monster ice cream. The Dolly Llama will also be offering a 6-piece Waffle Box featuring the special-edition Mini OG waffle made with OREO cookie pieces.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch these two limited-time offerings to our guests,” said co-founder Eric Shomof. “OREO is already a top-seller topping on our menu and our guests rave about our house-made Cookie Monster Ice Cream but the fun isn’t stopping there—we’ve added the crunchy, sweet and chocolatey flavor of America’s favorite cookie into our classic waffle batter. Adding OREO cookie pieces to our batter is a first for the concept, but we’re confident that the nostalgic taste of OREO Cookies will make this limited-time offering a big hit!”

BomboBar in Chicago is planning to feature a limited-edition Birthday Bombo made with OREO cookies. The OREO ice cream-filled bombo sandwich will be topped with a chocolate glaze, birthday sprinkles, OREO Cookie Pieces, Mini OREO Cookies, and a birthday candle.

Earlier this month, TGI Fridays introduced OREO Madness Fully Stuffed housemade giant OREO cookies with Cookies & Cream ice cream, coated in red & white sprinkles, served with chocolate sauce and a fresh strawberry. OREO Madness ran through March 28, 2022.

"Thirty years into my career I consider OREO Cookies an indispensable ingredient,” said Keegan Gerhard, chef and co-owner of D Bar Denver. “OREO Cookies can serve as the inspiration for a complete dessert or a perfect way to fortify flavor. The best part of using OREO Cookies in your desserts—if you include “OREO Cookies” on the menu, you know it will sell!!"

D Bar Denver is serving a few special limited time offers (LTOs) to celebrate OREO, including a Cookies & Cream Cinnamon Roll made with OREO Cookies and a D Bar Old School cookie made with a dark chocolate OREO Cookie base, crème frosting made with OREO Cookie pieces, and a Mini OREO Cookie. As an ode to Keegan’s favorite cookie, he has created an extra special OREO inspired dessert featuring a gluten-free OREO sable, cookies and crème cremeux, liquid chocolate center, white chocolate glaze, crumble made with OREO Cookie pieces, Custom D Bar OREO and chocolate sauce, and served with ice cream made with OREO Cookie Pieces.

“We are excited to celebrate 110 years of OREO by showcasing America’s favorite cookie in so many special ways,” said Jennifer Ballou, biscuit dessert/ingredients business manager for Mondelēz International Foodservice. “While we all have a favorite way to enjoy an OREO cookie, it’s fun to see how even after all of this time, the OREO still inspires so many unique dessert concepts.”

OREO is a perfect fit for every segment and operation and is available in a variety of flavors, sizes, and formats including OREO Cookie Pieces, Pie Crusts, Wafers and Variegate. Let OREO inspire your next recipe. For recipe inspiration and more about OREO, visit mondelezinternationalfoodservice.com.