Company: CAVA

Website: https://cava.com/

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.25

Product Snapshot: CAVA and Emma Chamberlain—breakout creator and award winning podcast host who is at the forefront of vegetarian food/eating, fashion and pop culture—have partnered to develop new limited-edition menu item, including Emma's Spicy Snack, which is a mash-up of CAVA's famous house-made pita chips and spicy hummus.

This partnership was born out of Emma’s genuine love for CAVA’s Spicy Hummus—a love that caught the attention of CAVA’s team after Emma commented on the hummus on a CAVA Instagram post. CAVA will now offer its beloved Spicy Hummus, which is always available at grocery stores, including Whole Foods nationwide, in CAVA restaurants for a limited-time, bringing Emma’s favorite hummus to restaurants across the country for the first time ever.

On April 4, 2022, Emma's Spicy Snack available exclusively through digital ordering on the CAVA app and website. Spicy Hummus will be available as a dip option exclusively through digital ordering as well.

On April 6, 2022, Emma’s Fire Bowl and Spicy Snack will expand to also be available for in-store ordering in CAVA restaurants nationally. Spicy Hummus will be available as a dip option for in-store ordering as well.



