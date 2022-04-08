Tate & Lyle, a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, has announced it has renewed its support of Enders-Salk Elementary School’s free breakfast program for the sixth year running. The school is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, home to Tate & Lyle’s global Commercial and Food Innovation Centre.

The partnership between Tate & Lyle and Enders-Salk is part of District 54 Education Foundation’s Food 4 Thought program, which finds sponsors for schools wishing to provide students on the federal free lunch program with a nutritious breakfast to help them to start the day ready to learn.

Over the last five years, Tate & Lyle has provided over 50,000 nutritious breakfasts for those students at Enders-Salk School who qualify for the federal free lunch program, representing around 30 percent of the student body.

Mike Henry, principal at Enders-Salk Elementary School, commented: "Meals are an essential key to student success, but just as important is the personal connection we’re able to make with partners like Tate & Lyle. Our friends at Tate & Lyle have enriched our school across the past five years in many ways and we are thrilled to kick off our sixth year together with one of our favorite events—our annual science fair.”

In addition to supporting breakfast through the partnership, the local Tate & Lyle team provides fostering mentorship and connection through nutrition education sessions, support in planting and harvesting in the school garden, sharing careers advice, and judging the annual school-wide science fair which returned this spring after a two-year hiatus.

This year, 120 projects were submitted to the science fair—a new record—with prizes going to the top six projects and students.

Shana Bender, analytical manager at Tate & Lyle, who volunteers at Enders-Salk and was a judge a this year’s Science Fair added: “We couldn’t be more pleased to be back in-person supporting student success at the annual science fair. We are passionate about food and sharing what a career in the sciences can look like for students—it’s a winning combination. I would also like to congratulate all who participated at this year’s fair, the standard was incredibly high as always.”

Meagan Kasper, community relations administrative assistant at School District 54, said: “Tate & Lyle has been a longstanding supportive partner in ensuring that District 54 students begin their day ready to learn. Throughout the pandemic, when many families, communities and even corporations were struggling and having to cut back, they stayed true to their commitment of ensuring access to meals for our students. Whether it was through their initial pledge to our breakfast program, or their flexible pivot to assisting District 54 food pantries, they guaranteed their support. But financial hardships did not cease with the remission of the pandemic, there is a continued and growing need in our community. We are grateful for Tate & Lyle's partnership and are excited to welcome them back into our schools to connect with the students whose lives they continue to impact.”



