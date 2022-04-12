Company: Florida Food Products

Website: https://floridafood.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Florida Food Products (FFP), an innovator, formulator, and producer of vegetable and fruit-based clean-label ingredient solutions and flavors, is launching a new collection of cocoa flavors during the 75th Annual Professional Manufacturing Confectioners Association (PMCA) in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, April 11–13, 2022. Attendees to the Diamond Anniversary PMCA Conference are invited to visit booth #51 to learn more about FFP’s new collection of cocoa flavors.

Chocolate is universally loved by Americans and often associated with bringing joy and happiness to consumers of all ages. It presents an incredible opportunity for confectioners and food manufacturers alike to capture product sales as it is estimated that Americans consume 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate each year—an equivalent of eleven pounds per person!

“Our new ‘Box of Chocolates’ cocoa flavor collection has been an exciting endeavor now that Comax Flavors is a part of FFP,” said Shellie Kramer, senior marketing manager, FFP. “New product launches with chocolate and cocoa flavors continue to grow as many consumers seek nostalgic flavors in their food and beverages for a taste of comfort and indulgence. We can’t think of a more noteworthy place to share this new collection of chocolatey cocoa flavors with the industry than the Diamond Anniversary PMCA Conference.”

FFP is known for its commitment to real, simple and better ingredients, creating this range of customized flavors and clean label solutions to help manufacturers deliver the premium taste profiles consumers demand. The new collection of six sweet and chocolatey natural cocoa WONF flavors include:

White chocolate cocoa—a dairy-forward cocoa flavor with notes of sweet vanilla and creamy, buttery caramel

Dark bitter cocoa—an intense chocolate, lightly sweet with delicate fruity and floral nuances with a slightly bitter aftertaste

Belgian cocoa—a medium sweet, rich, buttery fudge-like character with hints of honey and malt

Cocoa berry—a strong chocolate flavor blended with a sweet mélange of red and blue berries

Coffee cocoa—a semi-sweet dark, nutty, and fruity chocolate balanced with rich roasted coffee

Mayan cocoa—a dark sweet cocoa accented by warm cinnamon and vanilla with undertones of honey and a touch of heat.

These flavors are available in natural, liquid, non-GMO, allergen-free, and water-soluble versions. Confectioners and food manufacturers can utilize this delicate collection in a variety of applications including:

Chocolates and confections

Baked goods

Nutritional products

Syrups and sauces

Non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages

Dairy products

Plant-based products

FFP's 'Box of Chocolates' collection of cocoa flavors