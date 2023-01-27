Conagra Brands, Inc. is debuting a collection of treats, breakfast mixes, and flavored seeds this month across brands such as Snack Pack, Duncan Hines, Mrs. Butterworth's, and DAVID Seeds.

"Our teams are constantly innovating so that our food delivers fun and flavor," said Lucy Brady, president of grocery & snacks for Conagra Brands. "With the addition of dynamic licensing partners that team with our iconic brands, our collection of new products is one that we're excited to share with consumers."

Conagra's partnership with the Cinnabon, the cinnamon roll brand, extends to three new products:

Duncan Hines EPIC Cinnabon Muffin Kit: The latest arrival in Duncan Hines popular EPIC collection, these muffins are filled with cinnamon sugar from Cinnabon, then topped with streusel and cream cheese icing.

Mrs. Butterworth's EPIC Cinnabon Pancake Kit: Cinnamon roll pancake mix, cream cheese-flavored icing and cinnamon and brown sugar swirl complete the Mrs. Butterworth's EPIC experience with flavor of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll.

DAVID Seeds is partnering with another category leader, Frank's RedHot, on the DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo Sunflower Seeds. They're now available at convenience, grocery, and sporting goods stores, as well as through e-commerce channels.

