Company: Atkins
Website: www.atkins.com
Introduced: April 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $6.79-$8.99 (5-packs)
Product Snapshot: Atkins has released a Strawberry Shortcake Meal Bar and an Endulge Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dessert Bar.
The Strawberry Shortcake Meal Bar is a strawberry shortcake-flavored bar topped with a creamy strawberry layer and vanilla drizzle. The Endulge Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dessert Bar has 2g of net carbs and 1g of sugar, with cheesecake and chocolate chip flavors coming together in a slightly crunchy dessert bar.