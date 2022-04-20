Company: Mooski

Website: www.mooskisnacks.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Mooski is shaking up the multi-billion dollar granola bar industry with a first of its kind "fresh granola bar"—a refrigerated bar made with soaked oats, nut butter, and dried fruit, all dipped in a dairy-free dark chocolate. With a soft and moist overnight-oat-like texture on the inside and a decadent dark chocolate shell on the outside, Mooski bars are bringing a totally unique product and textural experience to the bar category that's anything but stale.

"Traditional shelf-stable granola bars are typically made with oats binded together with sugary syrups and often contain preservatives," said Robert Broome, founder of Mooski. "Mooski is reimagining this longtime staple by moving the granola bar from the pantry to the fridge. Instead of using syrups, we use chocolate as a delicious vehicle to hold the oat mixture together. And instead of using preservatives, we chill the bars for freshness."

These indulgent snack bars come in 5 flavors: Peanut Butter Banana, Chocolate Peanut Crunch, Wild Berry, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, and Apple Cinnamon—all of which are vegan, gluten-free, and made with only a few simple ingredients.

Mooski bars hit on the top 3 attributes people consider when choosing a snack which are: freshness, indulgence, and convenience. When you pair that with the fact that plant-based foods are growing at double the rate of their mainstream counterparts, Mooski believes its bars are well-positioned for success.

While a novel product, Mooski bars are rooted in familiar ingredients and flavors as well as lighthearted and playful branding, which Mooski hopes will make vegan snacking more approachable, broadly appealing, and exciting.

Mooski bars hit stores throughout the San Diego area earlier this year and have already seen extremely strong sales velocities. Mooski is looking to take this regional success to the next level as it plans for future national expansion.



