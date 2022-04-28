Company: Breadblok

Website: https://breadblok.com/

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $98.50

Product Snapshot: Breadblok recently introduced its Best Sellers Bundle, a bundle of its most popular products.

Bundle includes Buckwheat Sourdough, Chestnut Sourdough, Shortbread Cookies, Rosemary Crackers, Chocolate Granola, and a Breadblok Tote Bag.

Breadblok makes everything completely from scratch and is 100% organic. In addition, its products are free of gums, soy, and refined sugars.