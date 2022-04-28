Monogram Foods has just opened its second USDA bakery operation in the Boston, Massachusetts area. The new, 60,000 square-foot facility in Medford, Massachusetts, is Monogram’s 12th facility in seven states, with plans to open a third Boston-area location in Haverhill, Massachusetts, this summer. Monogram’s first production facility and bakery in Massachusetts is in Wilmington; all three locations are within approximately 20 square miles of one another.

Monogram’s Medford team will produce ready-to-eat sandwiches and other bakery items for our co-manufacturing partners, representing some of the most-recognized brands in the country. There will be three shifts and 150 team members in the coming weeks, with plans to employee 200 total team members this year. “This is a special moment in our history as Monogram Foods has built this team from the ground-up, and retrofitted the entire building into a beautiful, efficient space for our customers and team members,” says CEO Karl Schledwitz. “We’ve made a substantial investment in Medford and we look forward to contributing to the community for a long time to come. This is further proof that our plan for strategic growth is working, and that we are paving a path to success for our customers, team members, and our communities.”

Monogram Foods is a business in innovating and manufacturing meat snacks, bacon, corn dogs, appetizers, and sandwiches, and operates two USDA-approved bakeries in the United States. With 12 manufacturing locations across seven states and more than 3,500 employees, Monogram plays a critical role in the supply chain for its co-manufacturing, private label, and foodservice customers.