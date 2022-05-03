Serenity Kids has further expanded its retailer footprint into conventional as the first to launch ethically sourced meat-based baby food varieties and Grain-Free Puffs into 890 Walmart locations nationwide and on Walmart.com. With a premium price point that is almost double the outdated brand options, Serenity Kids' products continue to drive sales growth in conventional retailers. Since launch, Serenity Kids has increased revenues by 150 times year-over-year and has produced over 20 million products to date. With this new retail expansion into Walmart, Serenity Kids' retail footprint increases to over 7,800 stores in the U.S. making it some of the most accessible, high-quality food for little ones.

"Can you believe there is now regeneratively farmed bison baby food at Walmart?! It's blowing my mind," said Joe Carr, co-founder and president of Serenity Kids.

As a family-owned and parent-run brand, Serenity Kids' goal is to provide nutrient-dense, low-sugar, high-fat, and convenient foods that babies and toddlers love and parents feel good about feeding them. Walmart will be offering five of Serenity Kids' best-selling Ethically Sourced Meat pouch varieties, two flavors of the Purees with Bone Broth, and two Grain-Free Puff varieties.

"This exciting partnership with Walmart allows us to further our mission of making babies healthier with every bite by having our products easier to find across the country," said Carr. "Our level of commitment and passion for creating premium, high quality baby and toddler food products that far exceed the standards of others in the market is being acknowledged by major retailers like Walmart. They are bringing on nine of our best-sellers to expand their consumer's offerings and drive category growth. This only continues to showcase how the consumer buying demands for high-quality baby and toddler food with the finest quality ingredients, ethical sourcing, and testing traceability isn't going away any time soon."

Consumer buying trends indicate that parents appreciate and acknowledge the quality and superior nutrition offered by premium baby food pouches within the $2.00 to $3.99 MSRP range, such as Serenity Kids' products. These top-quality brands are driving 69% sales growth in conventional retail outlets nationwide including Walmart, as opposed to the lower priced pouches under $2.00 which have only seen growth of 6.8% vs. last year.

Serenity Kids is committed to only producing premium and nutrient-dense products using the highest standards and made with only ethically sourced meat from American family farms that utilize regenerative farming techniques and Certified USDA Organic and non-GMO Project Verified vegetables and herbs, with no sugary fruits included. Serenity Kids only uses ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, GMOs, or major allergens.

The brand's will be debuting its Carrot & Beet Grain-Free Puffs with Olive Oil and Pumpkin & Cinnamon Grain-Free Puffs with Olive Oil at 890 Walmart stores across the country and online.

All of Serenity Kids' products are Clean Label Project certified and is one of the few baby and toddler food brands that has received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which indicates the products are amongst the best in the category in regards to low heavy metal levels. All of Serenity Kids' meat-based baby food pouches offer five grams of protein, five grams of fat, and less than three grams of natural sugar from vegetables to support healthy growth and development as compared to the top-selling baby food competitors that average 1.3g protein, 0.6g fat, and 10.3g sugar per pouch.

Serenity Kids offers 18 nutrient-dense baby food pouch varieties in three lines: Ethically Sourced Meats, Organic Savory Veggies, and Purees with Bone Broth. Just last year, the brand also launched a new line of Grain Free Puffs with five varieties for healthy and savory toddler snacking, as well as the first-ever Grass Fed A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula. Serenity Kids has an established partnership with TerraCycle to recycle the pouches as a dedication to long-term sustainability. The brand also has established partnerships with Land to Market and Partnership for a Healthier America.

Source: Serenity Kids