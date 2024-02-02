In December 2023, Serenity Kids released a new variety of its Grain-Free Puffs for babies: White Cheddar with Cauliflower & Spinach.

The puffs are made with real grass-fed white cheddar, and are free from grains, gluten, nuts, rice, and added sugars. It uses farm-to-high-chair organic veggies, and the puffs dissolve upon contact with saliva.

“This line of Grain Free Puffs is a natural extension of our pouches. We wanted to keep providing nutrient-dense, healthy options for babies as they grow up. They can snack on these puffs anytime throughout the day without parents worrying about the ingredients," said Serenity Carr, co-founder and CEO of Serenity Kids.

This unique product line is an essential alternative to rice puff snacks currently in the market. “As a parent, I worry about contaminants in packaged baby and toddler foods, especially rice-based products that can have high levels of toxic heavy metals, like arsenic,” said Carr. “We’ve been developing this product for nearly two years and are thrilled to be sharing it with parents and toddlers as a tasty, healthy, and safe snack.”

Serenity Kids’ Grain Free Puffs are debuting into the market at the perfect time when parents may be concerned about the recent Congressional report on high levels of toxic heavy metals in many baby foods, especially rice puffs. Serenity Kids only uses ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, or major allergens. The Grain Free Puffs have been tested for heavy metals and other environmental toxins and fall well below the European standards, which are among the strictest in the world. The company is dedicated to third-party testing for contaminants and partners with the Clean Label Project for certification. The Clean Label Project has reviewed the brand’s pouches and is currently reviewing the puffs for their Purity Award.

The Grain Free Puffs line is shelf-stable and major allergen-free, with a slight crunchy texture that is easily dissolvable and edible for toddlers without teeth. They are suitable for toddlers who can sit independently, use pincer grasp to self-feed, crawl with their stomach off the ground, or use their jaws to mash food between gums.

Serenity Kids’ Grain Free Puffs are currently available online at

and in Whole Foods nationwide. The Grain-Free Puffs retail for $4.99.