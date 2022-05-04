Batory Foods, a national distributor of food and fine ingredients, has acquired Sweetener Solutions, a Savannah, GA-based company specializing in custom sweetener formulation, precision blending, and specialty portion packaging. The acquisition is seen as a natural fit for Batory Foods, which is a national distributor of natural, alternative sweeteners and sweetener blends, including its own recently launched Batory Sweet Essentials.

Sweetener Solutions began operations in 2002 at the inception of the next-generation sweeteners replacement trend. Since that time, the company has worked in custom formulation, blending and pre-blending of sweeteners, and complementary dry ingredients for customers in industries including beverage, dairy, bakery, and more.

Sweetener Solutions is especially known for its technical prowess in formulating precise and consistent blends and pre-blends, comprised of both conventional and natural high-intensity sweeteners, with a multitude of other dry ingredients through a proprietary process known as AccuBlend. In addition, the company specializes in the conversion of key ingredients from wet to dry, and offers a variety of portion-controlled packaging options to fit customers’ specific requirements.

The acquisition will allow Batory Foods to broaden its ingredient offerings and capabilities in the sweetener realm, aligning with key consumer trends in sugar reduction and replacement. Through Sweetener Solutions’ proprietary, high-intensity sweetener blends, Batory Foods’ customers will have access to a wider range of sweetener options, which often yield superior taste and functionality compared with stand-alone sweeteners and can be customized to meet application-specific needs.

Furthermore, Batory Foods plans to expand on Sweetener Solutions’ proprietary VeriSource service, a process which verifies that ingredients are absolutely accurate with respect to quality and concentration to meet the critical regulatory requirements for certain products.

In acquiring the Sweetener Solutions facility in Savannah, GA, Batory Foods will have access to one of the largest ports in the US, a major benefit for supply chain efficiencies.

“With specialized, technical expertise in non-nutritive high intensity sweeteners, Sweetener Solutions has proven itself to be a true leader in its field,” said Vince Pinneri, president at Batory Foods. “We are pleased to complete this acquisition, which will further expand our capabilities and ingredients portfolio to provide sugar reduction and replacement solutions to the market. We look forward to welcoming many of Sweetener Solutions’ expert associates to our team, combining our collective strengths and creating new opportunities together.”

“Becoming part of an organization like Batory Foods marks an exciting milestone for Sweetener Solutions,” said Mike Lasky, CEO of Sweetener Solutions. “This acquisition will allow us to leverage Batory’s vast network of longtime customers and business relationships to accelerate growth and advance our position in the marketplace, while continuing in our shared mission to deliver the highest quality ingredients and service to our customers.”

Lasky will remain CEO of Sweetener Solutions following the transaction closing, along with many other key members of Sweetener Solutions who have also accepted positions within Batory Foods to ensure a smooth transition for both parties.