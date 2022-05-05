BW Flexible Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Frank to the role of vice president of operations. As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and field service teams across the company’s global locations.

Frank has been with BW Flexible Systems for 15 years. He began his tenure with the company as director of supply chain and was most recently vice president of customer service.

“For us to deliver operational excellence, we feel it is important to pull together the areas of Sold Work Engineering, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Assembly, and Field Service to work more closely together to better improve the flow of our operation, the lives of our people and earn the trust of our customers,” said Doug McGraw, president of BW Flexible Systems. “Chris’ knowledge of so many different aspects of our business, along with his leadership skills, will help us to better work as one team to deliver operational excellence to all of our stakeholders.”

Frank is based out of the Duncan, South Carolina headquarters and will report directly to McGraw.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead our operations organization on the next leg of our journey as a global, industry-leading provider of innovative flexible packaging equipment,” Frank said. “Through this organizational change and the continued pursuit of our Operational Excellence strategy, I am confident BW Flexible Systems will achieve even higher levels of customer trust, team member fulfillment, and stakeholder return.”

Carol O’Neill, group president of Packaging for Barry-Wehmiller, said Frank’s promotion is a testament to the depth of talent within BW Packaging Systems companies.

“At BW Packaging Systems, we take pride in developing leaders who are not only knowledgeable and skilled in their respective industries, but truly care about both their customers and those they lead,” O’Neill said. “Chris has been a major contributor to the effectiveness of BW Flexible Systems and I know he will bring added value to our customers and our company in this new role.”