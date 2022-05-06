Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., a proud member of the Grupo Bimbo family, is honored to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy in recognition of its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.

The Sustained Excellence honor is given, at the EPA’s discretion, to organizations who have consistently earned Partner of the Year for several years in a row.

“Bimbo Bakeries USA recognizes our role as a leader in the baking industry, and the important responsibility to lead in sustainability,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president, operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “I am proud of our uninterrupted focus and continued outstanding achievements in sustainability and we are honored to receive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Key accomplishments for Bimbo Bakeries USA in 2021 include:

Earned ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy efficiency at 18 BBU facilities across the country, setting the record for the most ENERGY STAR certified plants of any company in any industry.

Won the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry at two bakeries, Atlanta, GA and La Crosse, WI. The Atlanta bakery reduced its energy intensity by 17.8 percent and La Crosse by 10.3 percent within two years. This is the Atlanta bakery’s second time meeting this goal.

Joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership.

Entered into an Energy Services Agreement with GreenStruxure to design, build, own, operate, and maintain on-site renewable energy microgrid at six California bakeries.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

For more about Bimbo Bakeries USA, see "Bimbo Bakehouse brings comprehensive solutions to foodservice and the in-store bakery" on the SF&WB website, or "Nourishing the World," the cover story for the April 2021 issue of the SF&WB eMagazine.