ONE Brands, producer of high-protein bars, is expanding to salty protein snacks with the launch of ONE Puffs! Protein-packed ONE Puffs (designed to bring a cheesy, crunchy, blast of flavor to every bite) are now available at Walmart.

ONE Puffs deliver 14 grams of protein, 3-4 net carbs, and 150 calories in two flavors: Shreddin' Cheddar and Spicy Nacho. According to the producer, the combination of protein, net carbs, and the classic cheese puff experience (including the cheese dust consumers appreciate) is suited for a mid-afternoon and evening snack.

"ONE Brands is excited to announce that it is bringing the fantastic taste, awesome texture, and high protein it is known for to an all-new puffed snack! This is for anyone who loves the cheesy, savory crunch of a cheese puff and wants to bring that experience to the next level with an infusion of protein," says Michael Reese, director of marketing for ONE Brands.

ONE Puffs are sold in individual bags and in cases of 10 bags.