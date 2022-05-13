Company: Loacker

Website: www.loackerusa.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Global confections company Loacker has announced that it will debut a substantial Peanut Butter rollout across its Quadratini, Classic Wafers, Tortina, and Gardena skus at the upcoming Sweets & Snacks Expo, held May 23–26. Loacker will be located at Booth #11762, with sampling being held onsite.

Authentic goodness pairs with peanut butter in Loacker’s latest variety. The Peanut Butter product line is made with 17% real peanut butter in every serving. Each confection is low in sugar but high in flavor, making it a truly better-for-you treat. Loacker is excited to announce that the Peanut Butter range has also been granted Non-GMO Project verification status, alongside its core Loacker Quadratini and core Loacker Classic flavors.

The new products include:

Quadratini Peanut Butter is a bite size snack in a sharing pack that boasts five light, crispy wafers, enriched with a pinch of cocoa and four layers of pure peanut butter cream filling. Available in 125g (suggested retail price $2.79-3.79) and 250g (suggested retail price $4.49-5.49).

The Classic Wafers Line, which is an individually wrapped on-the-go snack, welcomes Peanut Butter to its amily of products. Classic Peanut Butter is a combination of three crispy wafers, enhanced with a dash of cocoa and two layers of pure peanut cream filling. Available in 45g (suggested retail price $1.29-1.49) and 175g (suggested retail price $2.79-3.29).

Tortina Peanut Butter is an individually wrapped snack that’s perfect for the “me-moment.” It is covered in milk chocolate and filled with pure peanut butter cream. Available in 125g (suggested retail price $4.99-5.99).

Last but certainly not least is Gardena Peanut Butter. Loacker’s signature wafers are filled with a peanut butter filling and covered with milk chocolate. Available in 38g (suggested retail price $1.19-1.39) and 200g (suggested retail price $3.99-5.49).

All Loacker products are made with ingredients of certified origin. The brand’s Alpine milk is completely non-GMO and is processed at their Dolomites Milk production plant. Hazelnuts, a cornerstone of Loacker’s specialties, are 100% Italian and roasted directly in-house. The company also sources cocoa and vanilla from carefully selected sustainable farm partners.

“We are thrilled to debut our extensive Peanut Butter rollout,” says Jenny Fernandez, CMO/VP of marketing, Loacker USA. “Loacker continues to provide consumers with the flavors they crave, while maintaining its commitment to using only the best possible ingredients.”

The Peanut Butter flavor collection will be available at specialty retailers, grocery stores, and online on Amazon and Loacker.com.