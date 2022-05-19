Company: GoMacro

Website: www.gomacro.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 (single bar), $6.99 (7-ct. bars)

Product Snapshot: GoMacro, known for its organic, plant-based protein and nutrition bars, has launched its newest flavors, Salted Caramel + Chocolate Chips MacroBars and Cinnamon Roll Kids MacroBars

Like all flavors in the MacroBar lineup, Salted Caramel + Chocolate Chips and Cinnamon Roll are certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO, C.L.E.A.N., and soy-free. The new flavors were developed in-house by the research & development team and inspired by recipes from the kitchen of GoMacro’s mother-daughter founders, Amelia and Jola.

"We’re always listening to our customers and creating new products that fit their needs," says Jola Sonkin, co-founder and CEO of GoMacro. "These delicious new flavors are made with the wholesome ingredients and certifications GoMacro customers have come to trust. They’re the perfect treat for MacroBar fans of all ages!"

With the decadent flavor of vegan caramel, a touch of sea salt, and plenty of organic chocolate chips, Salted Caramel + Chocolate Chips, also called Timeless Treasure, is a wholesome take on a timeless treat. An organic mix of smooth almond butter and coconut milk blended with the warmth of maple sugar creates the classic gooey caramel taste you treasure with 10g of plant-based protein.

For the Cinnamon Roll Kids MacroBars, GoMacro transformed a favorite cozy weekend treat into an easy, mess-free snack that can be enjoyed anytime. The organic recipe combines cashew butter, coconut milk, plant-based protein, cinnamon, and a vegan white drizzle on top.

All GoMacro products are sustainably made at its 100% renewably powered facility in Viola, Wisconsin using responsibly sourced ingredients. GoMacro is 100% carbon neutral and is on the path to becoming zero-waste and landfill-free.

Salted Caramel + Chocolate Chips and Cinnamon Roll Kids MacroBars along with all 16 MacroBar and five GoMacro Kids flavors can be purchased on gomacro.com or visit the Store Locator page to find a retailer near you.