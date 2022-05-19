Company: Smart Baking Company

Website: http://smartbakingco.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.99 (4-pack)

Product Snapshot: From the beginning, Smart Baking Company has looked for ways to give its customers more of the good stuff they want—like protein and fiber—without the negatives of unhealthy grab-and-go products, like sugar, starch, and gluten.

Now, Smart Baking Company has announced it would provide customers with even more added benefits with the introduction of its upgraded Smartcakes. The cakes include 100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C.

“Smart Baking Company was founded on the idea of breaking the code of healthy baking,” said Dave Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and EVP of sales and marketing. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and provide value for our customers, and our improved Smartcakes are just that.”

The new Smartcakes pack 100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C per cake, helping support total body wellness and immune health. The cakes come in the same variety of flavors—chocolate, cinnamon, lemon, raspberry cream, and vanilla latte—and are still just 38 calories.

In addition to the Vitamin C upgrade, the company has improved its process for mixing the cakes and reformulated its ingredient list. This results in a thicker, denser cake and ensures optimal freshness. The cakes are also now wrapped in a clear package like the company’s Smartmuf’ns and Smartbuns.

The new Smartcakes are now available on Smart Baking Company’s website, smartbakingco.com. The company’s products are also available at select retailers and health food stores nationwide, in addition to Amazon.

Smart Baking Company also offers Smartbuns, Smartmuf’ns, and the new Smartcookie.