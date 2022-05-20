Company: Gericke

Website: www.gerickegroup.com

Equipment Snapshot: The BBU Big Bag Unloader from process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ, is available in an ATEX-compliant design to allow safe operation in hazardous storage and process environments and promote workplace safety. Suitable for installation in ATEX zone 22, the ATEX BBU is designed to prevent combustible dust incidents in facilities where a mixture of air and flammable powder or ambient dust is not likely to occur in normal operation, or will persist for a short time. The motor, hoist, controls, and all electrical components meet ATEX requirements as explosion-proof.

Ideal for food, chemical, pharmaceutical and other powder and bulk solids processors, the explosion-proof discharge station is used to safely unload powders, pellets, and other bulk materials from bulk bags for transfer to storage or into the process while sealing dust inside. Complete emptying is assured and risk of material spillage is virtually eliminated along with the risk of an explosive event.

The ATEX-compliant bulk bag unloading station may be customized with an automated hoist, pneumatically operated bag closing system, and empty bag disposal system, among other optional accessories. Testing is offered in the company's New Jersey test center and tests may be viewed live in person or online via livestream.



