Company: Barry Callebaut

Website: www.barry-callebaut.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Barry Callebaut has announced its latest expansion of its plant-based portfolio by adding dairy-free organic chocolate to its North American portfolio. Barry Callebaut’s continuous expansion and innovation in this space solidify Barry Callebaut’s position as the most comprehensive supplier of plant-based solutions due to breadth of offerings. Barry Callebaut is amplifying its entire, wide-ranging plant-based solution range, called Plant Craft, just in time for the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo Trade Show. This sends a strong signal to the industry and its customers of Barry Callebaut’s commitment to having the most versatile and broad range of solutions to meet consumer needs.

Dairy-free organic chocolate and the entire Plant Craft portfolio caters to the growing demand for vegan and dairy-free solutions within the sweets and snacks industries. Today’s consumers are more mindful and educated about their purchases and it will be crucial for food manufacturers to consider how their products impact personal and planet health. A recent survey showed that 81% of consumers are seeking chocolates that not only taste great but are also "good for me and good for the planet." This insight was uncovered by Barry Callebaut’s new report, The Future of Indulgence, which will be unveiled at the Sweets & Snacks Show on May 24.

Dairy-free organic chocolate joins the entire plant-based portfolio including the recently launched dairy-free compound, classic dairy-free chocolates, and cocoa powders as well as a robust range of nut solutions and Cacaofruit Experiences, the pulp, juice, and concentrate directly from the Cacaofruit. The Plant Craft range includes solutions for confectionery, bakery, ice cream applications, and beyond.

“There is a lot of excitement around our industry-leading Plant Craft portfolio as we offer exciting solutions to the consumer demands of the plant-based market,” said Laura Bergan, director of brand marketing at Barry Callebaut. “Along with expanding our plant-based solutions, we will also reveal our Future of Indulgence report that introduces a new type of indulgence that we have seen emerging in the past few years. Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect moment to debut the comprehensiveness of our Plant Craft portfolio and to communicate how the exciting dairy-free organic addition optimizes the new opportunity in the world of indulgence."

The 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo (May 24–26) will take place at 2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL. Attendees are invited to stop by to learn more about Barry Callebaut at Booth #11761 in the West Hall. For more information, please visit https://www.barry-callebaut.com/en-US.