The Hershey Company announced it has renewed their partnership with Team USA and will partner with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Hershey will support Team USA through 2028 when the Games return to American soil, as well as during Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026.

"We're proud that our iconic brands will continue to be a part of celebrations and the moments of goodness for both athletes and fans supporting Team USA through the LA28 Games," said Vero Villasenor, vice president of confection, The Hershey Company. "Our employees, partners and consumers who love our brands all share a passion and pride in celebrating our U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes."

Hershey joins the much-anticipated LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games as its first domestic food partner. The Olympic and Paralympic Games will return to the U.S. in 2028 for the first time since the Salt Lake City Winter Games 2002, with LA28 as the first Summer Games in the U.S. since Atlanta 1996. This will be Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympic Games and the first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

"Hershey has been a champion of Team USA's athletes and their iconic successes since 2015, and we're thrilled they'll continue alongside us on the road to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Dave Mingey, senior vice president, partnership management and activation, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. "We're especially proud to have a renowned American brand like Hershey partner with the LA28 Games to co-create an experience that empowers fans and athletes and builds on the excellence of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement."

The renewed agreement builds on the partnership and support Hershey provided to Team USA athletes who competed in Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018, and Tokyo 2020. Hershey will also utilize NBCUniversal's Olympic and Paralympic media platforms to support the partnerships through 2028.



