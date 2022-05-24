Company: Mr Kipling

Website: www.mrkipling.co.uk

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: UK-based Mr Kipling's cakes are now available on bakery shelves at 219 Target stores across the nation.

Each cake slice is full of flavor and packed in individual pods to keep them moist and fresh. The portable packs allow consumers to take a well-deserved cake break anywhere, anytime; at home, at work, on the go or packed in a lunchbox.

Mr Kipling Cake slices are available in Lemon, Chocolate, Vanilla, and Salted Caramel. Featured in the bakery section of Target stores. These patisserie style cakes create a 100% incremental, low-labor, freeze thaw snacking solution to the in-store bakery section. The launch will be supported with sampling, outdoor advertising and a digital coupon campaign.

“Mr Kipling is the perfect fit for the US market, filling the gap between consumers' desire for high-quality sweet treats and the need for convenient, easy snacking formats,” said Diana Horwitz, U.S. country manager for Premier Foods. “Our research revealed consumers are wowed by the quality of our cakes and how fresh they taste, plus they loved their look—the European patisserie aesthetic. These beautiful cakes are perfect for a coffee break at home or easy to slip into a backpack for snacking on the go.”

The slices are now available in the bakery section of 219 Target stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin. A pack of six individually wrapped slices retails for $3.49.

For more information and store locator, head to www.mrkipling.us.