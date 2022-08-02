Company: Premier Foods

Website: www.mrkipling.co.uk

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: UK cake brand Mr Kipling is expanding its seasonal offerings with the arrival of Unicorn Slices into Target stores.

Unicorn Slices have been the brand's most successful limited-edition SKU in the UK, delivering £+11m in RSV over the last five years (source: IRI, June 2022). The product includes slices of pink and yellow sponge cake, with a vanilla flavor filling, topped with purple icing and a pink drizzle, presented in a unicorn packaging.

“We’re excited to broaden our appeal and offer something special, following our successful launch into the U.S. this year. These fun, seasonal slices have been a hit in the UK and Australia, and we think they will bring just as much joy to American families!” said Diana Horwitz, U.S. country manager, Premier Foods.