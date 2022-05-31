Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry leader, holds traditional family values as the foundation of its culture, including supporting community members in need. This core belief drives Unique Snacks’ participation in GIANT Company’s community stewardship initiatives that enable customers, associates, and vendor partners to directly impact eliminating hunger, supporting children’s health, and improving sustainability.

“As a family-owned business, we believe we have a responsibility to support and strengthen our community, and that especially extends to children experiencing illness,” stated Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer of Unique Snacks. “Our employees take great pride in our participation in GIANT Company’s various charitable programs conducted throughout the year to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

GIANT Company, through its GIANT Foundation, demonstrates its commitment to building healthy communities and children’s health by raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, where GIANT operates more than 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 101 fuel stations, and its online grocery ordering and delivery services. At the heart of GIANT’s community stewardship culture are the customers, associates, and vendor partners that have helped raise more than $51 million for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals since 1997. GIANT hosts a Round Up Campaign during the summer months to help raise funds for eight local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Funds are also donated from the company’s annual golf outing, where more than 1,500 associates and vendors participate.

Hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network that GIANT Company has partnered with include Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Medical Center, University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, WVU Medicine Children’s, and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Unique Snacks conducts several charity programs throughout the year to raise funds to support nonprofit and charitable organizations focusing on improving the lives of members of the community. The company has supported hurricane relief efforts, special causes like the Bikes & Beers Social Distancing Virtual Bike Ride to raise funds supporting COVID-19 relief efforts and other community-focused initiatives.

Unique Snacks also conducts an annual summer campaign that has raised more than $36,000 for Folds of Honor, an organization that raises funds to provide academic scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. In 2020, Unique Snacks launched a Giving with a Twist program, enabling charities and nonprofits to offer a special, limited-time promotion to their members and supporters that provides a saving on purchases and generates a donation of 10% of all proceeds to the participating organization.

