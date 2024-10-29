Dynamic Conveyor has introduced the launch of its DynaClean S Series, a portfolio of conveyors designed for the food processing industry. Suitable for snacks, bakery items, and other edible products, the machines are intended to meet the rigorous hygiene standards required in food production. According to the company, standard delivery time is under four weeks.

The company reports the DynaClean S Series provides superior performance and durability in all conditions. The line features HDPE sidewall construction with UHMW and stainless-steel components, with the intention of ensuring ease of sanitation and resistance to corrosion, appealing in environments where frequent and thorough cleaning is necessary. The full-washdown conveyor can be used to move breakfast sandwiches, vegetables, fruits, and other items.

According to the manufacturer, the conveyors’ modularity enables producers to easily adjust the length by adding or removing modular sections. Two FDA-approved belt options are offered: solid-surface polyurethane or link-style polypropylene. The belts are interchangeable for optimal flexibility. Further, the retaining wall design is said to ensure toolless disassembly of the conveyor for quick cleaning. Accessory options include a scraper blade, discharge chute, infeed hoppers and two NEMA-4X VFD options with full E-stop and I/O. The drive and feed ends feature a tight belt transfer diameter of 3.1 inches, reportedly allowing for easy transfer of small product.

The adjustable top-of-belt heights range from 32 inches to 42 inches; custom heights are available.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative solution to the food processing industry,” says Matt Zehr, applications and product development manager at Dynamic Conveyor “Our new flat full washdown conveyor addresses the critical need for equipment that not only meets the highest hygiene standards but also enhances operational efficiency. With our quick turnaround time, customers can expect to see immediate benefits in their production processes.”

According to the company, by reducing downtime and maintenance requirements, the conveyor series will help companies achieve higher productivity and support the strictest hygiene standards.

The new DynaClean S Series line will be on display at PACK EXPO International 2024, in Chicago from November 3-6, in booth N-4804.

Related: Dynamic Conveyor debuts DynaPro