Company: Williams Sonoma

Website: www.williams-sonoma.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.95-$16.95

Product Snapshot: Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, has announced the launch of Seed & Harvest, a new collection of flavorful food that prioritize providing customers with unprecedented transparency in ingredients and sustainable sourcing practices to accommodate various dietary, food, or lifestyle preferences. As a result of these commitments to transparency and sustainability, packaging of Seed & Harvest products will feature iconography that will assist customers in easily identifying products that are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher or dairy free. Additionally, all Seed & Harvest products are refined sugar-free and all packaging of Seed & Harvest products are either compostable or recyclable.

“Williams Sonoma has a rich history of offering our customers best-in-class food products made with clean, high-quality ingredients that we develop in-house or source from premiere vendors around the world,” said Williams Sonoma President Ryan Ross. “We are developing Seed & Harvest products to appeal to the palate of all of our customers while also being mindful of those who may have various dietary, food or lifestyle preferences. The accommodations we are making with this collection will allow our customers with specific needs to easily shop Seed & Harvest products with confidence without having to question quality or compromise on flavor.”

The sustainably sourced ingredients featured in Seed & Harvest products will be identifiable through premiere third-party certification organizations like Fair Trade and through purveyors and partners of Williams Sonoma like Renewal Mill an award-winning, women-led food company that's dedicated to fighting climate change with upcycled flours and baking mixes.

The Seed & Harvest collection by Williams Sonoma currently features 33 items ranging across all food categories from savory and sweet to snacks and beverages, including:

Brownie and Cookie Mixes – $14.95-$16.95

Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Sugar Cookie Cake Mixes – $16.95

Chocolate Cake, Yellow Cake Quick Bread and Muffin Mix – $15.95 Raspberry Lemon Quick Bread, Banana Date Quick Bread Blueberry Oat Flour Muffin

Breakfast Bars and Protein Pancake Mix – $14.95-$16.95 Banana Oat Breakfast Bar Blueberry Protein Pancake, Protein Powder Pancake

Sweets – $9.95-$14.95 Gummy Worms, Organic Vegan Gummy Bears, Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pizza Sauce and Crust Mix – $14.95-$16.95 Pizza Sauce Cauliflower Pizza Crust Mix



For more information on Seed & Harvest, please visit: williams-sonoma.com/seedandharvest.