Company: CanDo

Website: https://tastecando.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Keto Krisp by CanDo has announced a new flavor for summer, Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, available direct-to-consumer and exclusively in Whole Foods nationwide. The flavor marks CanDo's third plant-based Keto Krisp bar to hit the market.

This Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt flavor is a crispy take on a classic combination of rich dark chocolate perfectly complemented by a hint of sea salt and almond. Each bar maintains well-rounded macros including 10g of protein, 9g of fiber, 4-5 net carbs, and only 2g of sugar. Like all of Keto Krisps’ protein bars, Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt is gluten-free, non-GMO, and keto-friendly.

“At CanDo, our mission is simple: to seek better and do better. This is the driving force behind every new flavor we create, including our new Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bar,” said Adam Bremen, founder of CanDo. “Satisfying your chocolate craving doesn’t have to be synonymous with ‘cheat days’ or ‘guilty pleasures.’ It was important for us to maintain the sweet, decadent taste you crave from dark chocolate with a nutty crunch from protein-packed almonds, but with just 2g of sugar.”

The new flavor launch comes hot off the heels of CanDo’s Supplier of the Year Award win for “Service and Partnership” in Whole Foods Market’s 10th Annual Supplier Awards. This honor is awarded to suppliers who support and share Whole Foods Market business initiatives and "win-win-win" outcomes.

“The Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt flavor marks our third plant-based SKU to be carried by Whole Foods Market, and our second launch this year with the retailer,” said Matt Clifford, CEO of CanDo. “We’re honored year-after-year to be able to introduce consumers to our unrivaled flavor profiles and innovative products with a retail partner whose customers truly value better-for-you, delicious foods.”

Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt joins Keto Krisp by CanDo’s current line of low-sugar, low-carb flavors, including Butter & Salt, Almond Butter, Almond Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Raspberry, plant-based Almond Butter Blackberry Jelly, and plant-based Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk. All flavors are available on tastecando.com ($35.99/12-pack), and in select retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, and HEB.