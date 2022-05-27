Company: Calbee America, Inc.

Website: www.harvestsnaps.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Harvest Snaps is stepping up the crunch experience with its new organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks. Featuring a bold sprinkle of sea salt in every tasty bite, the USDA certified organic snacks star whole organic green peas milled in house as the first ingredient and are packed with plant-protein and a good source of fiber. They’re always baked, certified gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, no GMO’s, no wheat, no soy, no nuts, no peanuts, and no eggs. Now that’s something to smile about!

Shaped like a playful pea pod, the better-for-you snacks are also made with 50% less fat and sodium than potato chips.

Sandra Payer, head of marketing at Calbee America, Inc. said: “Our organic sea salt baked snacks are crafted with the same craveable taste, texture and plant-based nutrition as Harvest Snaps’ flagship lineup, while providing a delicious new option made with real veggies for the growing number of shoppers seeking organic snacking solutions.”

Sold in 3-oz. bags, Harvest Snaps’ organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks will be available for natural and conventional retailers nationwide to carry this summer for a suggested retail price of $2.99.