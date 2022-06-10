In consultation with the conceptual sponsors of ISM and decision-makers in the industry, Koelnmesse has decided to postpone next year's ISM International Sweets and Biscuits Fair from the end of January to the new date of April 23–25, 2023, on a one-off basis. In doing so, Koelnmesse is taking into account the wishes of ISM's sponsoring associations. The entire confectionery industry is currently facing extreme challenges with dramatic cost explosions for raw materials, energy and logistics as well as an almost incalculable consumer behavior, according to the associations. The industry now hopes that the difficult situation will calm down again and that there could then be significantly better planning certainty at the later trade show date in April 2023.

The one-time postponement will also shorten the duration of the world's largest trade fair for confectionery and snacks by one day for the 2023 edition. ProSweets Cologne, which is normally held in parallel, is examining the possibilities for implementation in April in consultation with the trade fair's sponsors and will announce further details on this in due course.

"With the one-time date shift, we are meeting the wishes of the confectionery and snack industry and thus ensuring the greatest possible business opportunities for all companies and visitors involved," explained Gerald Böse, chief executive officer of Koelnmesse GmbH. "It is important to us to provide a fully comprehensive overview of the global market for the confectionery and snack industry and to ensure the usual high quality of exhibiting companies and international participating trade visitors,"

Preparations for the event in April are already in full swing in order to provide all participants with maximum planning security and an optimum schedule for ISM 2023.

