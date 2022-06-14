Company: Hormel Foods

Website: planters.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.25-$4.49

Product Snapshot: The maker of the PLANTERS snack nuts brand is kicking things up with new PLANTERS Sweet & Spicy Dry Roasted Peanuts.

PLANTERS Sweet & Spicy Peanuts is the first innovation from the peanut brand since joining global branded food company Hormel Foods in 2021. The snack is dry roasted with honey and dried red chili peppers then seasoned with salt for a crunchy taste. The new product taps into a growing sweet and spicy (“swicy”) flavor trend.

“At first, your taste buds are hit with sweet flavors of honey and sugar, and then the spice kicks in making you want to start the experience all over again,” said Robbie Koons, PLANTERS brand manager. “We set out to give our flavor-loving fans a new and distinct eating experience. After rigorous testing and perfecting, we knew we found the newest member of our market-leading dry roasted peanut portfolio with PLANTERS Sweet & Spicy Peanuts.”

New PLANTERS Sweet & Spicy Peanuts are available in a 16-ounce bottle at grocery stores nationwide. For on-the-go snackers, a 1.75-ounce size can be found in convenience stores across the nation.

All PLANTERS peanuts contain more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals and are a good source of fiber and healthy fats, with seven grams of protein per serving.