Cibo Vita, manufacturer of the Nature’s Garden brand since 2011, has launched Probiotic FruiChias, snacks made with real fruit puree and chia seeds. FruiChias are available in strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry flavors.

Cibo Vita’s patented microencapsulated delivery system allows for its high-quality Probiotic strain to remain shelf-stable, ensuring it reaches the gut intact with full absorption for maximum digestive benefit. Each serving of FruiChias contains two billion microencapsulated Probiotics. They feature 80 calories and 4 g of dietary fiber per serving.

FruiChias are free from added sugars and artificial colors or flavors, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher. The individually packaged servings come in a 24-count multipack containing 1-oz snack packs. FruiChias are suitable for both children and adults.

Research has shown that Lactobacillus Probiotic supplementation regulates healthy gut microbiome, improves cognitive function, reduces stress & inflammation and boosts immunity, Cibo Vita says.

In keeping with its focus of creating high-quality functional foods, Nature’s Garden is continuously investing in R&D to create new ways to combine the goodness of fruit with the digestive wellness benefits of Probiotics.

