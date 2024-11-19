Eastern Standard Provisions (ESPCO) has released its first-ever soft pretzel charcuterie box. The box features an assortment of artisanal soft pretzels, complemented by a variety of cheeses, cured meats, cocktail mixes, and gourmet salts and sauces.
ESPCO is partnering with small businesses to provide a "snacking experience" with this charcuterie box, it says. The partner products include: East Shore Coarse Dill Mustard, Craftmix Espresso Martini, Farmer’s Market Asiago Cheese Spread, Farmer’s Market Smokey Gouda Cheese Block, Farmer’s Market Smokey Sharp Cheddar Cheese Block, Cellar Reserve Onion & Garlic Cheese Block, Farmer’s Market Signature Beef Summer Sausage, and Farmer’s Market Signature Turkey Summer Sausage.
The soft pretzel charcuterie box includes:
- (18) Turnbuckle Soft Pretzel Sticks
- (3) Bags of One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites (approx. 22+ per bag)
- White Cheddar Cheese Sauces 4-oz
- Maui Onion Mustard 4-oz
- East Shore Coarse Dill Mustard
- (2) Classic Pretzel Salts .5-oz
- Three Cheese Salt .32-oz
- Chili Lime Salt .32-oz
- French Toast Sugar .32-oz
- Craftmix Espresso Martini (6-pack)
- Farmer’s Market Asiago Cheese Spread (8-oz)
- Farmer’s Market Smokey Gouda Cheese Block (4-oz)
- Farmer’s Market Smokey Sharp Cheddar Cheese Block (4-oz)
- Cellar Reserve Onion & Garlic Cheese Block (4-oz)
- Farmer’s Market Signature Beef Summer Sausage (5-oz)
- Farmer’s Market Signature Turkey Summer Sausage (5-oz)
- Personalized folded greeting card (4 ¼" x 4 ¼")
- "Happy Holiday" sticker on the outside of the box
The soft pretzel charcuterie box costs $159.99 (includes free shipping), will start shipping on Dec 1, and will be available to order here on November 25.
