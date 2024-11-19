Eastern Standard Provisions (ESPCO) has released its first-ever soft pretzel charcuterie box. The box features an assortment of artisanal soft pretzels, complemented by a variety of cheeses, cured meats, cocktail mixes, and gourmet salts and sauces.

ESPCO is partnering with small businesses to provide a "snacking experience" with this charcuterie box, it says. The partner products include: East Shore Coarse Dill Mustard, Craftmix Espresso Martini, Farmer’s Market Asiago Cheese Spread, Farmer’s Market Smokey Gouda Cheese Block, Farmer’s Market Smokey Sharp Cheddar Cheese Block, Cellar Reserve Onion & Garlic Cheese Block, Farmer’s Market Signature Beef Summer Sausage, and Farmer’s Market Signature Turkey Summer Sausage.

The soft pretzel charcuterie box includes:

(18) Turnbuckle Soft Pretzel Sticks

(3) Bags of One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites (approx. 22+ per bag)

White Cheddar Cheese Sauces 4-oz

Maui Onion Mustard 4-oz

East Shore Coarse Dill Mustard

(2) Classic Pretzel Salts .5-oz

Three Cheese Salt .32-oz

Chili Lime Salt .32-oz

French Toast Sugar .32-oz

Craftmix Espresso Martini (6-pack)

Farmer’s Market Asiago Cheese Spread (8-oz)

Farmer’s Market Smokey Gouda Cheese Block (4-oz)

Farmer’s Market Smokey Sharp Cheddar Cheese Block (4-oz)

Cellar Reserve Onion & Garlic Cheese Block (4-oz)

Farmer’s Market Signature Beef Summer Sausage (5-oz)

Farmer’s Market Signature Turkey Summer Sausage (5-oz)

Personalized folded greeting card (4 ¼" x 4 ¼")

"Happy Holiday" sticker on the outside of the box

The soft pretzel charcuterie box costs $159.99 (includes free shipping), will start shipping on Dec 1, and will be available to order here on November 25.

