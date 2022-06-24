Company: CTRL

Website: https://drinkctrl.com/

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: CTRL has launched new Meal On-The-Go Bars, marking the company’s expansion into functional foods. In addition to growing its product line, CTRL recently closed a friends and family funding round that includes the world’s most watched esports organization and global powerhouse, LoudGG; and content creators “Jimmy Here” and “Crispy Concords.” The capital will be used to expand retail footprint, boost retail visibility, and extend product lines.

The round also featured investments from content creator “ProbGarrett,” StreamworksGG, Human Media Group (management agency partly owned by Moist Critikal), Michael Sepso, Menashe Kestenbaum, SCUF Gaming founder Duncan Ironmonger, and Diego Nunez, head of marketing for Corsair Gaming and SCUF. The investors join an ownership group that includes FaZe Clan, Seth “Scump” Abner, Lisa “STPeach” Vannatta, and hip hop mogul and entrepreneur Rick Ross.

“Our steadfast commitment to fueling a healthier lifestyle in the digital creator arena drives every decision we make, and this investment will let us continue to do just that,” said Skyler Johnson, co-founder of CTRL. “Because of our team’s combined experience in the space, we knew there was a need for a healthier alternative to what’s currently on the market. We’re excited to grow our product offerings by unveiling our next evolution of the CTRL brand into functional foods and know this will further allow us to continue setting a standard in the space to improve health awareness.”

CTRL’s line of powdered meal replacement shakes has been lauded for its “bottom of the cereal bowl” taste, and the Meal On-The-Go Bars feature new flavors packed with wholesome ingredients.

The bars currently come in two flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Magic Charms. Made with real inclusions, each Meal On-The-Go Bar has 15 grams of premium whey protein, 240 calories, 27 grams of carbohydrates, and nine grams of fiber.

Boxes of 12 retail for $35.99. Meal On-The-Go Bars are sold in the United States and Canada, New Zealand and Australia, the UK and Europe. Be on the lookout for future expansion into functional foods and new products later this year.